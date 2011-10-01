Current World Population

World Population: Past, Present, and Future

At the dawn of agriculture, about 8000 B.C., the population of the world was approximately 5 million. Over the 8,000-year period up to 1 A.D. it grew to 200 million (some estimate 300 million or even 600, suggesting how imprecise population estimates of early historical periods can be), with a growth rate of under 0.05% per year.

A tremendous change occurred with the industrial revolution: whereas it had taken all of human history until around 1800 for world population to reach one billion, the second billion was achieved in only 130 years (1930), the third billion in 30 years (1960), the fourth billion in 15 years (1974), and the fifth billion in only 13 years (1987).

During the 20th century alone, the population in the world has grown from 1.65 billion to 6 billion.

In 1970, there were roughly half as many people in the world as there are now.

Because of declining growth rates, it will now take over 200 years to double again.

Growth Rate

Yearly Population Growth Rate (%)

Population in the world is currently (2018-2019) growing at a rate of around 1.07% per year (down from 1.09% in 2018, 1.12% in 2017 and 1.14% in 2016). The current average population increase is estimated at 82 million people per year.

Annual growth rate reached its peak in the late 1960s, when it was at around 2%. The rate of increase has nearly halved since then, and will continue to decline in the coming years. It is estimated to reach 1% by 2023, less than 0.5% by 2052, and 0.25% in 2076 (a yearly addition of 27 million people to a population of 10.7 billion). In 2100, it should be only 0.09%, or an addition of only 10 million people to a total population of 11.2 billion.

World population will therefore continue to grow in the 21st century, but at a much slower rate compared to the recent past. World population has doubled (100% increase) in 40 years from 1959 (3 billion) to 1999 (6 billion). It is now estimated that it will take another nearly 40 years to increase by another 50% to become 9 billion by 2037.

The latest world population projections indicate that world population will reach 10 billion persons in the year 2055 and 11 billion in the year 2088.

World Population (2019 and historical)

Year

(July 1) Population Yearly %

Change Yearly

Change Median

Age Fertility

Rate Density

(P/Km²) Urban

Pop % Urban Population 2019 7,714,576,923 1.07 % 81,757,598 29.9 2.51 52 27.8 % 2,147,483,647 2018 7,632,819,325 1.09 % 82,557,224 29.9 2.51 51 28.1 % 2,147,483,647 2017 7,550,262,101 1.12 % 83,297,821 29.9 2.51 51 28.4 % 2,147,483,647 2016 7,466,964,280 1.14 % 83,955,460 29.9 2.51 50 28.8 % 2,147,483,647 2015 7,383,008,820 1.19 % 84,967,932 30 2.52 50 29.1 % 2,147,483,647 2010 6,958,169,159 1.24 % 83,201,955 29 2.57 47 30.9 % 2,147,483,647 2005 6,542,159,383 1.26 % 79,430,479 27 2.63 44 32.8 % 2,147,483,647 2000 6,145,006,989 1.33 % 78,706,515 26 2.75 41 34.9 % 2,147,483,647 1995 5,751,474,416 1.53 % 84,106,191 25 3.02 39 37.3 % 2,147,483,647 1990 5,330,943,460 1.81 % 91,432,333 24 3.44 36 40.3 % 2,147,483,647 1985 4,873,781,796 1.80 % 83,074,052 23 3.60 33 41.1 % 2,003,049,795 1980 4,458,411,534 1.79 % 75,864,867 23 3.87 30 39.2 % 1,749,539,272 1975 4,079,087,198 1.97 % 75,701,910 22 4.46 27 37.6 % 1,534,721,238 1970 3,700,577,650 2.07 % 72,196,992 22 4.92 25 36.5 % 1,350,280,789 1965 3,339,592,688 1.94 % 61,276,032 23 4.96 22 N.A. N.A. 1960 3,033,212,527 1.82 % 52,193,998 23 4.89 20 33.6 % 1,019,494,911 1955 2,772,242,535 1.80 % 47,193,563 23 4.96 19 N.A. N.A.

World Population Forecast (2020-2050)

Year

(July 1) Population Yearly %

Change Yearly

Change Median

Age Fertility

Rate Density

(P/Km²) Urban

Pop % Urban Population 2020 7,795,482,309 1.09 % 82,494,698 31 2.47 52 27.5 % 2,147,483,647 2025 8,185,613,757 0.98 % 78,026,290 32 2.43 55 26.2 % 2,147,483,647 2030 8,551,198,644 0.88 % 73,116,977 33 2.39 57 25.1 % 2,147,483,647 2035 8,892,701,940 0.79 % 68,300,659 34 2.35 60 24.1 % 2,147,483,647 2040 9,210,337,004 0.70 % 63,527,013 35 2.31 62 23.3 % 2,147,483,647 2045 9,504,209,572 0.63 % 58,774,514 35 2.27 64 22.6 % 2,147,483,647 2050 9,771,822,753 0.56 % 53,522,636 36 2.24 66 22 % 2,147,483,647

World Population Milestones

10 Billion (2055)

The United Nations projects world population to reach 10 billion in the year 2056.

8 Billion (2023)

World population is expected to reach 8 billion people in 2023 according to the United Nations (in 2026 according to the U.S. Census Bureau).

7.7 Billion (2019)

The current world population is 7.7 billion as of July 2019 [1] according to the most recent United Nations estimates elaborated by Worldometers. The term "World Population" refers to the human population (the total number of humans currently living) of the world.



7 Billion (2011)

6 Billion (1999)

Previous Milestones

5 Billion : 1987

: 1987 4 Billion : 1974

: 1974 3 Billion : 1960

: 1960 2 Billion : 1930

: 1930 1 Billion: 1804

Summary Table

1 - 1804 (1803 years): 0.2 to 1 bil.

1804 - 2011 (207 years): from 1 billion to 7 billion

Year 1 1000 1500 1650 1750 1804 1850 1900 1930 1950 1960 1974 1980 1987 1999 2011 2020 2023 2030 2037 2045 2055 2100 Population 0.2 0.275 0.45 0.5 0.7 1 1.2 1.6 2 2.55 3 4 4.5 5 6 7 7.8 8 8.5 9 9.5 10 11.2

World Population by Region

# Region Population

(2019) Yearly

Change Net

Change Density

(P/Km²) Land Area

(Km²) Migrants

(net) Fert.

Rate Med.

Age Urban

Pop % World

Share 1 Asia 4,584,807,072 0.87 % 39,673,978 148 31,033,131 -1,552,652 2.2 32 46.8 % 59.4 % 2 Africa 1,320,038,716 2.49 % 32,118,198 45 29,648,481 -462,112 4.4 20 41 % 17.1 % 3 Europe 743,102,600 0.06 % 454,590 34 22,134,900 1,058,329 1.6 43 74.5 % 9.6 % 4 Latin America and the Caribbean 658,305,557 0.97 % 6,293,556 33 20,139,378 -334,703 2 31 80.4 % 8.5 % 5 Northern America 366,496,802 0.73 % 2,652,312 20 18,651,660 1,119,563 1.9 39 83.8 % 4.8 % 6 Oceania 41,826,176 1.37 % 564,964 5 8,486,460 171,575 2.3 34 70.3 % 0.5 %

World Population Density (people/km2)

According to the United Nations, world population reachedThe US Census Bureau made a lower estimate, for which the 7 billion mark was only reached on March 12, 2012 According to the United Nations, the(celebrated as the Day of 6 Billion). According to the U.S. Census Bureau instead, the six billion milestone was reached on July 22, 1999, at about 3:49 AM GMT. Yet, according to the U.S. Census, the date and time of when 6 billion was reached will probably change because the already uncertain estimates are constantly being updated.Population density map of the world showing not only countries but also many subdivisions (regions, states, provinces). See also: World Map



World Population by Religion

According to a recent study (based on the 2010 world population of 6.9 billion) by The Pew Forum, there are:

2,173,180,000 Christians ( 31% of world population), of which 50% are Catholic, 37% Protestant, 12% Orthodox, and 1% other.

( of world population), of which 50% are Catholic, 37% Protestant, 12% Orthodox, and 1% other. 1,598,510,000 Muslims (23%) , of which 87-90% are Sunnis, 10-13% Shia.

, of which 87-90% are Sunnis, 10-13% Shia. 1,126,500,000 No Religion affiliation (16%) : atheists, agnostics and people who do not identify with any particular religion. One-in-five people (20%) in the United States are religiously unaffiliated.

: atheists, agnostics and people who do not identify with any particular religion. One-in-five people (20%) in the United States are religiously unaffiliated. 1,033,080,000 Hindus (15%) , the overwhelming majority (94%) of which live in India.

, the overwhelming majority (94%) of which live in India. 487,540,000 Buddhists (7%) , of which half live in China.

, of which half live in China. 405,120,000 Folk Religionists (6%) : faiths that are closely associated with a particular group of people, ethnicity or tribe.

: faiths that are closely associated with a particular group of people, ethnicity or tribe. 58,110,000 Other Religions (1%) : Baha’i faith, Taoism, Jainism, Shintoism, Sikhism, Tenrikyo, Wicca, Zoroastrianism and many others.

: Baha’i faith, Taoism, Jainism, Shintoism, Sikhism, Tenrikyo, Wicca, Zoroastrianism and many others. 13,850,000 Jews (0.2%), four-fifths of which live in two countries: United States (41%) and Israel (41%).

World Population by Country

How many people have ever lived on earth?

It was written during the 1970s that 75% of the people who had ever been born were alive at that moment. This was grossly false.

Assuming that we start counting from about 50,000 B.C., the time when modern Homo sapiens appeared on the earth (and not from 700,000 B.C. when the ancestors of Homo sapiens appeared, or several million years ago when hominids were present), taking into account that all population data are a rough estimate, and assuming a constant growth rate applied to each period up to modern times, it has been estimated that a total of approximately 106 billion people have been born since the dawn of the human species, making the population currently alive roughly 6% of all people who have ever lived on planet Earth.

Others have estimated the number of human beings who have ever lived to be anywhere from 45 billion to 125 billion, with most estimates falling into the range of 90 to 110 billion humans.

World Population clock: sources and methodology

The world population counter displayed on Worldometers takes into consideration data from two major sources: the United Nations and the U.S. Census Bureau.

The United Nations Population Division of the Department of Economic and Social Affairs every two years calculates, updates, and publishes estimates of total population in its World Population Prospects series. These population estimates and projections provide the standard and consistent set of population figures that are used throughout the United Nations system.



The World Population Prospect: the 2017 Revision provides the most recent data available (released on June 21, 2017). Estimates and projected world population and country specific populations are given from 1950 through 2100 and are released every two years. The latest revision has slightly increased the near term increases and adjusted some past data. The previous revision, in 2015, had already revised upwards the world population projections. Worldometers, as it is common practice, utilizes the medium fertility estimates.



Data underlying the population estimates are national and sub national census data and data on births, deaths, and migrants available from national sources and publications, as well as from questionnaires. For all countries, census and registration data are evaluated and, if necessary, adjusted for incompleteness by the Population Division as part of its preparations of the official United Nations population estimates and projections.



The International Programs Center at the U.S. Census Bureau, Population Division also develops estimates and projections based on analysis of available data (based on census, survey, and administrative information) on population, fertility, mortality, and migration for each country or area of the world. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, world population reached 7 billion on March 12, 2012.



For most countries adjustment of the data is necessary to correct for errors, omissions, and inconsistencies in the data. Finally, since most recent data for a single country is often at least two years old, the current world population figure is necessarily a projection of past data based on assumed trends. As new data become available, assumptions and data are reevaluated and past conclusions and current figures may be modified.



For information about how these estimates and projections are made by the U.S. Census Bureau, see the Population Estimates and Projections Methodology.

Why Worldometers clocks are the most accurate

The above world population clock is based on the latest estimates released on June 21, 2017 by the United Nations and will show the same number wherever you are in the world and whatever time you set on your PC. Worldometers is the only website to show live counters that are based on U.N. data and that do not follow the user's PC clock.



Visitors around the world visiting a PC clock based counter, see different numbers depending on where they are located, and in the past have seen other world population clocks - such as the one hosted on a United Nations website and on National Geographic - reaching 7 billion whenever their locally set PC clocks reached 4:21:10 AM on October 31, 2011.

Obviously, the UN data is based on estimates and can't be 100% accurate, so in all honesty nobody can possibly say with any degree of certainty on which day world population reached 7 billion (or any other exact number), let alone at what time. But once an estimate is made (based on the best data and analysis available), the world population clock should be showing the same number at any given time anywhere around the world.