Current World Population

Today
Births today
Deaths today
Population Growth today
This year
Births this year
Deaths this year
Population Growth this year
Top 20 Largest Countries by Population (live)
1 China
2 India
3 U.S.A.
4 Indonesia
5 Brazil
6 Pakistan
7 Nigeria
8 Bangladesh
9 Russia
10 Mexico
11 Japan
12 Ethiopia
13 Philippines
14 Egypt
15 Vietnam
16 D.R. Congo
17 Turkey
18 Iran
19 Germany
20 Thailand
see all countries > | 1950 rank > | 2050 rank >

World Population: Past, Present, and Future

(move and expand the bar at the bottom of the chart to navigate through time)
The chart above illustrates how world population has changed throughout history. View the full tabulated data.

At the dawn of agriculture, about 8000 B.C., the population of the world was approximately 5 million. Over the 8,000-year period up to 1 A.D. it grew to 200 million (some estimate 300 million or even 600, suggesting how imprecise population estimates of early historical periods can be), with a growth rate of under 0.05% per year.

A tremendous change occurred with the industrial revolution: whereas it had taken all of human history until around 1800 for world population to reach one billion, the second billion was achieved in only 130 years (1930), the third billion in 30 years (1960), the fourth billion in 15 years (1974), and the fifth billion in only 13 years (1987).

  • During the 20th century alone, the population in the world has grown from 1.65 billion to 6 billion.
  • In 1970, there were roughly half as many people in the world as there are now.
  • Because of declining growth rates, it will now take over 200 years to double again.

Wonder how big was the world's population when you were born?
Check out this simple wizard or this more elaborated one to find out.


Sources:

Growth Rate

Yearly Population Growth Rate (%)

Population in the world is currently (2018-2019) growing at a rate of around 1.07% per year (down from 1.09% in 2018, 1.12% in 2017 and 1.14% in 2016). The current average population increase is estimated at 82 million people per year.

Annual growth rate reached its peak in the late 1960s, when it was at around 2%. The rate of increase has nearly halved since then, and will continue to decline in the coming years. It is estimated to reach 1% by 2023, less than 0.5% by 2052, and 0.25% in 2076 (a yearly addition of 27 million people to a population of 10.7 billion). In 2100, it should be only 0.09%, or an addition of only 10 million people to a total population of 11.2 billion.

World population will therefore continue to grow in the 21st century, but at a much slower rate compared to the recent past. World population has doubled (100% increase) in 40 years from 1959 (3 billion) to 1999 (6 billion). It is now estimated that it will take another nearly 40 years to increase by another 50% to become 9 billion by 2037.

The latest world population projections indicate that world population will reach 10 billion persons in the year 2055 and 11 billion in the year 2088.

World Population (2019 and historical)

View the complete population historical table

Year
(July 1) 		PopulationYearly %
Change		Yearly
Change		Median
Age		Fertility
Rate		Density
(P/Km²)		Urban
Pop %		Urban Population
2019 7,714,576,923 1.07 % 81,757,598 29.9 2.51 52 27.8 % 2,147,483,647
2018 7,632,819,325 1.09 % 82,557,224 29.9 2.51 51 28.1 % 2,147,483,647
2017 7,550,262,101 1.12 % 83,297,821 29.9 2.51 51 28.4 % 2,147,483,647
2016 7,466,964,280 1.14 % 83,955,460 29.9 2.51 50 28.8 % 2,147,483,647
2015 7,383,008,820 1.19 % 84,967,932 30 2.52 50 29.1 % 2,147,483,647
2010 6,958,169,159 1.24 % 83,201,955 29 2.57 47 30.9 % 2,147,483,647
2005 6,542,159,383 1.26 % 79,430,479 27 2.63 44 32.8 % 2,147,483,647
2000 6,145,006,989 1.33 % 78,706,515 26 2.75 41 34.9 % 2,147,483,647
1995 5,751,474,416 1.53 % 84,106,191 25 3.02 39 37.3 % 2,147,483,647
1990 5,330,943,460 1.81 % 91,432,333 24 3.44 36 40.3 % 2,147,483,647
1985 4,873,781,796 1.80 % 83,074,052 233.60 33 41.1 % 2,003,049,795
1980 4,458,411,534 1.79 % 75,864,867 23 3.87 30 39.2 % 1,749,539,272
1975 4,079,087,198 1.97 % 75,701,910 22 4.46 27 37.6 % 1,534,721,238
1970 3,700,577,650 2.07 % 72,196,992 224.92 25 36.5 % 1,350,280,789
1965 3,339,592,688 1.94 % 61,276,032 23 4.96 22 N.A. N.A.
1960 3,033,212,527 1.82 % 52,193,998 23 4.89 20 33.6 % 1,019,494,911
1955 2,772,242,535 1.80 % 47,193,563 23 4.96 19 N.A. N.A.
Source: Worldometers (www.Worldometers.info)
Elaboration of data by United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division. World Population Prospects: The 2017 Revision. (Medium-fertility variant).
World Population Forecast (2020-2050)

View population projections for all years (up to 2100)

Year
(July 1) 		PopulationYearly %
Change		Yearly
Change		Median
Age		Fertility
Rate		Density
(P/Km²)		Urban
Pop %		Urban Population
2020 7,795,482,309 1.09 % 82,494,698 31 2.47 52 27.5 % 2,147,483,647
2025 8,185,613,757 0.98 % 78,026,290 32 2.43 55 26.2 % 2,147,483,647
2030 8,551,198,644 0.88 % 73,116,977 33 2.39 57 25.1 % 2,147,483,647
2035 8,892,701,940 0.79 % 68,300,659 34 2.35 60 24.1 % 2,147,483,647
2040 9,210,337,004 0.70 % 63,527,013 35 2.31 62 23.3 % 2,147,483,647
2045 9,504,209,572 0.63 % 58,774,514 35 2.27 64 22.6 % 2,147,483,647
2050 9,771,822,753 0.56 % 53,522,636 36 2.24 66 22 % 2,147,483,647
Source: Worldometers (www.Worldometers.info)
Elaboration of data by United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division. World Population Prospects: The 2017 Revision. (Medium-fertility variant).

World Population Milestones

10 Billion (2055)

The United Nations projects world population to reach 10 billion in the year 2056.

8 Billion (2023)

World population is expected to reach 8 billion people in 2023 according to the United Nations (in 2026 according to the U.S. Census Bureau).

7.7 Billion (2019)

The current world population is 7.7 billion as of July 2019 [1] according to the most recent United Nations estimates elaborated by Worldometers. The term "World Population" refers to the human population (the total number of humans currently living) of the world.

7 Billion (2011)

According to the United Nations, world population reached 7 Billion on October 31, 2011.
The US Census Bureau made a lower estimate, for which the 7 billion mark was only reached on March 12, 2012.

6 Billion (1999)

According to the United Nations, the 6 billion figure was reached on October 12, 1999 (celebrated as the Day of 6 Billion). According to the U.S. Census Bureau instead, the six billion milestone was reached on July 22, 1999, at about 3:49 AM GMT. Yet, according to the U.S. Census, the date and time of when 6 billion was reached will probably change because the already uncertain estimates are constantly being updated.

Previous Milestones

  • 5 Billion: 1987
  • 4 Billion: 1974
  • 3 Billion: 1960
  • 2 Billion: 1930
  • 1 Billion: 1804

Summary Table

1 - 1804 (1803 years): 0.2 to 1 bil.
1804 - 2011 (207 years): from 1 billion to 7 billion
Year
1
1000
1500
1650
1750
1804
1850
1900
1930
1950
1960
1974
1980
1987
1999
2011
2020
2023
2030
2037
2045
2055
2100
Population
0.2
0.275
0.45
0.5
0.7
1
1.2
1.6
2
2.55
3
4
4.5
5
6
7
7.8
8
8.5
9
9.5
10
11.2

World Population by Region

#RegionPopulation
(2019)		Yearly
Change		Net
Change		Density
(P/Km²)		 Land Area
(Km²)		Migrants
(net)		Fert.
Rate		Med.
Age		Urban
Pop %		World
Share
1 Asia 4,584,807,072 0.87 % 39,673,978 148 31,033,131 -1,552,652 2.2 32 46.8 % 59.4 %
2 Africa 1,320,038,716 2.49 % 32,118,198 45 29,648,481 -462,112 4.4 20 41 % 17.1 %
3 Europe 743,102,600 0.06 % 454,590 34 22,134,900 1,058,329 1.6 43 74.5 % 9.6 %
4 Latin America and the Caribbean 658,305,557 0.97 % 6,293,556 33 20,139,378 -334,703 2 31 80.4 % 8.5 %
5 Northern America 366,496,802 0.73 % 2,652,312 20 18,651,660 1,119,563 1.9 39 83.8 % 4.8 %
6 Oceania 41,826,176 1.37 % 564,964 5 8,486,460 171,575 2.3 34 70.3 % 0.5 %

World Population Density (people/km2)

Population density map of the world showing not only countries but also many subdivisions (regions, states, provinces). See also: World Map


Courtesy of Junuxx at en.wikipedia [CC-BY-SA-3.0 or GFDL], via Wikimedia Commons


World Population by Religion

back to top ↑

According to a recent study (based on the 2010 world population of 6.9 billion) by The Pew Forum, there are:

  • 2,173,180,000 Christians (31% of world population), of which 50% are Catholic, 37% Protestant, 12% Orthodox, and 1% other.
  • 1,598,510,000 Muslims (23%), of which 87-90% are Sunnis, 10-13% Shia.
  • 1,126,500,000 No Religion affiliation (16%): atheists, agnostics and people who do not identify with any particular religion. One-in-five people (20%) in the United States are religiously unaffiliated.
  • 1,033,080,000 Hindus (15%), the overwhelming majority (94%) of which live in India.
  •    487,540,000 Buddhists (7%), of which half live in China.
  •    405,120,000 Folk Religionists (6%): faiths that are closely associated with a particular group of people, ethnicity or tribe.
  •       58,110,000 Other Religions (1%): Baha’i faith, Taoism, Jainism, Shintoism, Sikhism, Tenrikyo, Wicca, Zoroastrianism and many others.
  •       13,850,000 Jews (0.2%), four-fifths of which live in two countries: United States (41%) and Israel (41%).

World Population by Country

#Country (or dependency)Population
(2019)		Yearly
Change		Net
Change		Density
(P/Km²)		Land Area
(Km²)		Migrants
(net)		Fert.
Rate		Med.
Age		Urban
Pop %		World
Share
1 China 1,420,062,022 0.35 % 5,016,094 151 9,388,211 -324,919 1.6348 39 60.4 % 18.4 %
2 India 1,368,737,513 1.08 % 14,685,659 460 2,973,190 -490,000 2.3029 28 33.6 % 17.7 %
3 United States 329,093,110 0.71 % 2,326,362 36 9,147,420 900,000 1.8864 38 83.9 % 4.3 %
4 Indonesia 269,536,482 1.03 % 2,741,502 149 1,811,570 -165,000 2.3195 29 56 % 3.5 %
5 Brazil 212,392,717 0.72 % 1,524,763 25 8,358,140 6,000 1.7048 33 85.5 % 2.8 %
6 Pakistan 204,596,442 1.88 % 3,782,624 265 770,880 -214,356 3.3767 23 39.8 % 2.7 %
7 Nigeria 200,962,417 2.6 % 5,087,180 221 910,770 -60,000 5.4168 18 51.9 % 2.6 %
8 Bangladesh 168,065,920 1.02 % 1,697,771 1,291 130,170 -470,000 2.0673 27 37.2 % 2.2 %
9 Russia 143,895,551 -0.05 % -69,158 9 16,376,870 160,000 1.7511 40 72.7 % 1.9 %
10 Mexico 132,328,035 1.2 % 1,568,961 68 1,943,950 -60,000 2.1364 29 79.3 % 1.7 %
11 Japan 126,854,745 -0.26 % -330,587 348 364,555 50,000 1.4776 48 94.1 % 1.6 %
12 Ethiopia 110,135,635 2.42 % 2,600,753 110 1,000,000 -12,000 4.025 20 21.1 % 1.4 %
13 Philippines 108,106,310 1.5 % 1,594,236 363 298,170 -130,000 2.8823 25 44.4 % 1.4 %
14 Egypt 101,168,745 1.8 % 1,793,004 102 995,450 -55,000 3.1545 25 38.7 % 1.3 %
15 Vietnam 97,429,061 0.97 % 937,915 314 310,070 -40,000 1.946 33 35.8 % 1.3 %
16 DR Congo 86,727,573 3.24 % 2,722,584 38 2,267,050 23,861 5.9635 17 40.7 % 1.1 %
17 Turkey 82,961,805 1.28 % 1,044,934 108 769,630 305,000 2.0243 32 72.2 % 1.1 %
18 Iran 82,820,766 0.99 % 809,031 51 1,628,550 -55,000 1.6215 32 75.7 % 1.1 %
19 Germany 82,438,639 0.18 % 145,182 237 348,560 370,000 1.4699 47 75.8 % 1.1 %
20 Thailand 69,306,160 0.18 % 122,987 136 510,890 19,444 1.4578 40 53.6 % 0.9 %
21 United Kingdom 66,959,016 0.58 % 385,512 277 241,930 180,000 1.8708 41 81.4 % 0.9 %
22 France 65,480,710 0.38 % 247,439 120 547,557 80,000 1.9734 42 81.4 % 0.8 %
23 Tanzania 60,913,557 3.08 % 1,822,165 69 885,800 -40,000 4.9237 18 33.2 % 0.8 %
24 Italy 59,216,525 -0.13 % -74,444 201 294,140 70,000 1.4913 48 72.1 % 0.8 %
25 South Africa 58,065,097 1.16 % 666,676 48 1,213,090 60,000 2.4139 27 63 % 0.8 %
26 Myanmar 54,336,138 0.89 % 480,403 83 653,290 -20,000 2.1829 29 37.3 % 0.7 %
27 Kenya 52,214,791 2.48 % 1,263,912 92 569,140 -10,000 3.7737 20 27.1 % 0.7 %
28 South Korea 51,339,238 0.34 % 174,803 528 97,230 40,000 1.3226 43 81.7 % 0.7 %
29 Colombia 49,849,818 0.78 % 385,135 45 1,109,500 -29,401 1.8274 32 80.6 % 0.6 %
30 Spain 46,441,049 0.09 % 43,597 93 498,800 40,000 1.3908 46 82.6 % 0.6 %
31 Uganda 45,711,874 3.26 % 1,441,311 229 199,810 -30,000 5.4559 16 17.5 % 0.6 %
32 Argentina 45,101,781 0.92 % 412,917 16 2,736,690 4,800 2.2683 32 89 % 0.6 %
33 Ukraine 43,795,220 -0.49 % -213,994 76 579,320 -20,000 1.5572 41 70.1 % 0.6 %
34 Algeria 42,679,018 1.6 % 670,964 18 2,381,740 -10,000 2.6498 29 73.9 % 0.6 %
35 Sudan 42,514,094 2.42 % 1,002,568 24 1,765,048 -50,000 4.4345 20 35.5 % 0.6 %
36 Iraq 40,412,299 2.73 % 1,072,546 93 434,320 7,834 4.266 20 68.8 % 0.5 %
37 Poland 38,028,278 -0.2 % -76,554 124 306,230 -10,000 1.2897 42 60.9 % 0.5 %
38 Canada 37,279,811 0.88 % 326,046 4 9,093,510 220,000 1.5633 41 82.5 % 0.5 %
39 Afghanistan 37,209,007 2.3 % 835,831 57 652,860 -60,000 4.4117 19 26.7 % 0.5 %
40 Morocco 36,635,156 1.23 % 443,351 82 446,300 -51,419 2.4247 30 60.3 % 0.5 %
41 Saudi Arabia 34,140,662 1.75 % 586,319 16 2,149,690 118,000 2.4808 32 78.4 % 0.4 %
42 Peru 32,933,835 1.17 % 382,020 26 1,280,000 -35,908 2.3536 29 79.3 % 0.4 %
43 Uzbekistan 32,807,368 1.37 % 442,372 77 425,400 -8,863 2.2444 28 35.1 % 0.4 %
44 Venezuela 32,779,868 1.23 % 398,647 37 882,050 -12,099 2.283 29 89.8 % 0.4 %
45 Malaysia 32,454,455 1.29 % 411,997 99 328,550 50,000 2.0105 30 77.1 % 0.4 %
46 Angola 31,787,566 3.29 % 1,013,361 25 1,246,700 0 5.5892 17 38.1 % 0.4 %
47 Mozambique 31,408,823 2.88 % 880,150 40 786,380 -5,000 5.1429 18 31.8 % 0.4 %
48 Ghana 30,096,970 2.15 % 633,327 132 227,540 -20,000 3.8928 21 54.8 % 0.4 %
49 Nepal 29,942,018 1.07 % 317,983 209 143,350 -70,000 2.0825 25 20 % 0.4 %
50 Yemen 29,579,986 2.3 % 664,702 56 527,970 -30,000 3.8372 20 34.8 % 0.4 %
51 Madagascar 26,969,642 2.69 % 706,832 46 581,795 -1,500 4.1085 20 37.8 % 0.3 %
52 North Korea 25,727,408 0.46 % 116,736 214 120,410 -2,031 1.8934 35 61.5 % 0.3 %
53 Côte d'Ivoire 25,531,083 2.51 % 625,240 80 318,000 6,000 4.8115 19 51.8 % 0.3 %
54 Cameroon 25,312,993 2.57 % 634,759 54 472,710 -4,800 4.603 19 57.6 % 0.3 %
55 Australia 25,088,636 1.28 % 316,389 3 7,682,300 169,993 1.8316 38 90.1 % 0.3 %
56 Taiwan 23,758,247 0.27 % 64,158 671 35,410 30,000 1.2177 42 77.7 % 0.3 %
57 Niger 23,176,691 3.88 % 865,316 18 1,266,700 -5,699 7.1529 15 19.4 % 0.3 %
58 Sri Lanka 21,018,859 0.33 % 68,818 335 62,710 -90,000 2.0288 34 19.7 % 0.3 %
59 Burkina Faso 20,321,560 2.89 % 569,909 74 273,600 -25,000 5.2315 18 32.6 % 0.3 %
60 Malawi 19,718,743 2.89 % 554,015 209 94,280 -12,000 4.4923 18 16.8 % 0.3 %
61 Mali 19,689,140 3.04 % 581,434 16 1,220,190 -40,000 5.9215 16 40.3 % 0.3 %
62 Romania 19,483,360 -0.5 % -97,274 85 230,170 -30,000 1.5398 43 60.6 % 0.3 %
63 Kazakhstan 18,592,970 1.03 % 189,110 7 2,699,700 0 2.5709 31 49.9 % 0.2 %
64 Syria 18,499,181 1.17 % 214,774 101 183,630 -248,000 2.8398 22 80.3 % 0.2 %
65 Chile 18,336,653 0.77 % 139,444 25 743,532 17,057 1.7645 35 91 % 0.2 %
66 Zambia 18,137,369 3 % 528,191 24 743,390 -8,000 4.9005 18 41.7 % 0.2 %
67 Guatemala 17,577,842 1.93 % 332,496 164 107,160 -9,215 2.8989 23 54.3 % 0.2 %
68 Zimbabwe 17,297,495 2.27 % 384,234 45 386,850 -20,000 3.6255 20 31.1 % 0.2 %
69 Netherlands 17,132,908 0.28 % 48,449 508 33,720 16,000 1.7499 43 91.7 % 0.2 %
70 Ecuador 17,100,444 1.41 % 237,019 69 248,360 -6,155 2.4444 28 65 % 0.2 %
71 Senegal 16,743,859 2.76 % 449,589 87 192,530 -19,999 4.6474 19 45 % 0.2 %
72 Cambodia 16,482,646 1.46 % 236,917 93 176,520 -30,000 2.5238 26 22 % 0.2 %
73 Chad 15,814,345 3 % 461,161 13 1,259,200 2,000 5.7973 17 22.4 % 0.2 %
74 Somalia 15,636,171 2.99 % 454,246 25 627,340 -39,958 6.1235 17 33.1 % 0.2 %
75 Guinea 13,398,180 2.65 % 345,572 55 245,720 -10,000 4.7384 19 39.8 % 0.2 %
76 South Sudan 13,263,184 2.66 % 344,131 22 610,952 30,000 4.7359 19 20.2 % 0.2 %
77 Rwanda 12,794,412 2.35 % 293,256 519 24,670 -9,000 3.7813 20 35.1 % 0.2 %
78 Benin 11,801,595 2.75 % 315,921 105 112,760 -2,000 4.8675 19 46.7 % 0.2 %
79 Tunisia 11,783,168 1.06 % 123,994 76 155,360 -4,000 2.1472 33 67.1 % 0.2 %
80 Burundi 11,575,964 3.21 % 359,514 451 25,680 4,000 5.5773 18 14 % 0.2 %
81 Belgium 11,562,784 0.56 % 64,265 382 30,280 48,000 1.7988 42 96 % 0.1 %
82 Cuba 11,492,046 0.03 % 2,964 108 106,440 -22,000 1.7165 43 75.5 % 0.1 %
83 Bolivia 11,379,861 1.46 % 164,187 11 1,083,300 -10,001 2.8254 25 72.3 % 0.1 %
84 Haiti 11,242,856 1.17 % 129,911 408 27,560 -35,000 2.8479 24 62.4 % 0.1 %
85 Greece 11,124,603 -0.16 % -17,558 86 128,900 9,999 1.3024 45 79 % 0.1 %
86 Dominican Republic 10,996,774 1.05 % 113,778 228 48,320 -30,267 2.3778 28 83 % 0.1 %
87 Czechia 10,630,589 0.05 % 5,339 138 77,240 11,999 1.566 43 74.9 % 0.1 %
88 Portugal 10,254,666 -0.35 % -36,530 112 91,590 -6,000 1.2408 46 67.7 % 0.1 %
89 Jordan 10,069,794 1.68 % 165,992 113 88,780 0 3.2645 23 67.3 % 0.1 %
90 Sweden 10,053,135 0.71 % 70,426 24 410,340 40,000 1.9094 41 85.6 % 0.1 %
91 Azerbaijan 10,014,575 0.91 % 90,661 121 82,658 0 2.0358 32 55.5 % 0.1 %
92 United Arab Emirates 9,682,088 1.47 % 140,473 116 83,600 60,200 1.725 34 93 % 0.1 %
93 Hungary 9,655,361 -0.35 % -33,486 107 90,530 6,000 1.3968 43 74.2 % 0.1 %
94 Honduras 9,568,688 1.61 % 151,521 86 111,890 -2,800 2.4148 25 54.1 % 0.1 %
95 Belarus 9,433,874 -0.19 % -18,239 46 202,910 2,000 1.7062 40 75.2 % 0.1 %
96 Tajikistan 9,292,000 2.03 % 184,789 66 139,960 -20,000 3.2798 23 27.7 % 0.1 %
97 Austria 8,766,201 0.16 % 14,381 106 82,409 20,000 1.5106 44 65.7 % 0.1 %
98 Serbia 8,733,407 -0.33 % -28,620 100 87,460 -10,000 1.62 41 59.3 % 0.1 %
99 Switzerland 8,608,259 0.75 % 64,225 218 39,516 50,000 1.5488 43 73.9 % 0.1 %
100 Papua New Guinea 8,586,525 2 % 168,179 19 452,860 -200 3.5883 23 12.7 % 0.1 %
101 Israel 8,583,916 1.55 % 131,075 397 21,640 10,000 2.9202 31 90.3 % 0.1 %
102 Togo 8,186,384 2.45 % 195,458 151 54,390 -2,000 4.3515 19 40.5 % 0.1 %
103 Sierra Leone 7,883,123 2.12 % 163,394 109 72,180 -4,200 4.319 19 35.7 % 0.1 %
104 Hong Kong 7,490,776 0.83 % 61,889 7,134 1,050 29,308 1.3262 45 N.A. 0.1 %
105 Laos 7,064,242 1.48 % 103,032 31 230,800 -14,704 2.6227 24 45.4 % 0.1 %
106 Bulgaria 6,988,739 -0.68 % -48,109 64 108,560 -4,800 1.5841 45 74.1 % 0.1 %
107 Paraguay 6,981,981 1.23 % 85,073 18 397,300 -16,473 2.4455 27 65.2 % 0.1 %
108 Libya 6,569,864 1.53 % 98,908 4 1,759,540 -1,999 2.2079 29 80.7 % 0.1 %
109 El Salvador 6,445,405 0.53 % 33,847 311 20,720 -40,539 2.0529 28 70 % 0.1 %
110 Nicaragua 6,351,157 1.06 % 66,400 53 120,340 -21,268 2.1606 27 62.4 % 0.1 %
111 Kyrgyzstan 6,218,616 1.4 % 85,684 32 191,800 -20,000 2.9087 26 35.6 % 0.1 %
112 Lebanon 6,065,922 -0.45 % -27,587 593 10,230 -30,000 1.7038 31 71.5 % 0.1 %
113 Turkmenistan 5,942,561 1.56 % 91,095 13 469,930 -5,000 2.785 27 48.8 % 0.1 %
114 Singapore 5,868,104 1.32 % 76,203 8,383 700 59,690 1.2596 42 N.A. 0.1 %
115 Denmark 5,775,224 0.36 % 20,868 136 42,430 15,200 1.7621 42 88 % 0.1 %
116 Finland 5,561,389 0.34 % 18,872 18 303,890 14,000 1.7816 43 84.2 % 0.1 %
117 Congo 5,542,197 2.64 % 142,302 16 341,500 -4,001 4.5615 19 62.2 % 0.1 %
118 Slovakia 5,450,987 0.02 % 1,171 113 48,088 1,000 1.4623 41 53.4 % 0.1 %
119 Norway 5,400,916 0.89 % 47,553 15 365,268 28,000 1.8275 40 80.8 % 0.1 %
120 Eritrea 5,309,659 2.35 % 121,711 53 101,000 -10,000 4.0265 19 34.8 % 0.1 %
121 State of Palestine 5,186,790 2.65 % 134,014 862 6,020 -6,563 3.9097 20 73.7 % 0.1 %
122 Oman 5,001,875 3.56 % 171,929 16 309,500 121,000 2.5373 31 71 % 0.1 %
123 Costa Rica 4,999,384 0.93 % 46,185 98 51,060 3,277 1.7639 34 83.8 % 0.1 %
124 Liberia 4,977,720 2.56 % 124,204 52 96,320 -5,000 4.4806 19 51.2 % 0.1 %
125 Ireland 4,847,139 0.9 % 43,391 70 68,890 4,699 1.98 39 65.4 % 0.1 %
126 Central African Republic 4,825,711 1.86 % 88,288 8 622,980 -30,000 4.7541 18 44.4 % 0.1 %
127 New Zealand 4,792,409 0.9 % 42,811 18 263,310 14,881 1.9742 38 86.1 % 0.1 %
128 Mauritania 4,661,149 2.67 % 121,081 5 1,030,700 5,100 4.576 20 59.6 % 0.1 %
129 Kuwait 4,248,974 1.24 % 51,846 238 17,820 20,000 1.9666 34 91.1 % 0.1 %
130 Panama 4,226,197 1.53 % 63,579 57 74,340 6,290 2.4688 30 68 % 0.1 %
131 Croatia 4,140,148 -0.59 % -24,635 74 55,960 -8,000 1.4461 44 61.1 % 0.1 %
132 Moldova 4,029,750 -0.28 % -11,315 123 32,850 -2,864 1.2295 38 37.8 % 0.1 %
133 Georgia 3,904,204 -0.07 % -2,927 56 69,490 -10,000 1.9706 39 58.9 % 0.1 %
134 Puerto Rico 3,654,978 -0.11 % -4,029 412 8,870 -14,000 1.4695 38 94.1 % 0 %
135 Bosnia and Herzegovina 3,501,774 -0.05 % -1,780 69 51,000 -501 1.3858 42 44 % 0 %
136 Uruguay 3,482,156 0.36 % 12,605 20 175,020 -3,000 1.9786 36 95.6 % 0 %
137 Mongolia 3,166,244 1.42 % 44,472 2 1,553,560 -3,000 2.6627 29 72.9 % 0 %
138 Albania 2,938,428 0.14 % 4,065 107 27,400 -8,000 1.7046 38 67.3 % 0 %
139 Armenia 2,936,706 0.09 % 2,554 103 28,470 -4,998 1.601 36 63.5 % 0 %
140 Jamaica 2,906,339 0.26 % 7,662 268 10,830 -18,600 1.991 31 55 % 0 %
141 Lithuania 2,864,459 -0.42 % -12,016 46 62,674 -5,000 1.6605 43 68.7 % 0 %
142 Qatar 2,743,901 1.82 % 49,052 236 11,610 40,000 1.8805 32 91.3 % 0 %
143 Namibia 2,641,996 2.09 % 54,195 3 823,290 -447 3.311 22 48.9 % 0 %
144 Botswana 2,374,636 1.78 % 41,435 4 566,730 3,000 2.6514 26 52.6 % 0 %
145 Lesotho 2,292,682 1.31 % 29,672 76 30,360 -4,000 3.0134 22 28.3 % 0 %
146 Gambia 2,228,075 2.97 % 64,310 220 10,120 -2,600 5.3181 18 61.9 % 0 %
147 Gabon 2,109,099 2.01 % 41,538 8 257,670 1,000 3.6804 23 79.7 % 0 %
148 North Macedonia 2,086,720 0.08 % 1,669 83 25,220 -1,000 1.5457 39 58.2 % 0 %
149 Slovenia 2,081,900 0.03 % 640 103 20,140 1,200 1.6376 45 49.9 % 0 %
150 Guinea-Bissau 1,953,723 2.44 % 46,455 69 28,120 -1,999 4.5135 19 52.4 % 0 %
151 Latvia 1,911,108 -0.98 % -18,830 31 62,200 -10,000 1.5702 44 70 % 0 %
152 Bahrain 1,637,896 4.52 % 70,903 2,155 760 47,000 1.9982 32 79.2 % 0 %
153 Swaziland 1,415,414 1.73 % 24,029 82 17,200 -2,000 3.014 21 20.5 % 0 %
154 Trinidad and Tobago 1,375,443 0.21 % 2,845 268 5,130 -900 1.7299 36 8 % 0 %
155 Equatorial Guinea 1,360,104 3.52 % 46,210 48 28,050 16,000 4.5543 22 26.6 % 0 %
156 Timor-Leste 1,352,360 2.13 % 28,266 91 14,870 -10,001 5.337 18 32.9 % 0 %
157 Estonia 1,303,798 -0.23 % -2,990 31 42,390 -1,000 1.659 43 65.3 % 0 %
158 Mauritius 1,271,368 0.24 % 3,053 626 2,030 0 1.4334 37 39.2 % 0 %
159 Cyprus 1,198,427 0.79 % 9,342 130 9,240 5,000 1.3375 37 67.3 % 0 %
160 Djibouti 985,690 1.47 % 14,282 43 23,180 900 2.7577 25 75.1 % 0 %
161 Fiji 918,757 0.71 % 6,516 50 18,270 -4,000 2.4818 29 54.8 % 0 %
162 Réunion 889,918 0.76 % 6,671 356 2,500 -1,256 2.2735 36 N.A. 0 %
163 Comoros 850,910 2.23 % 18,563 457 1,861 -2,000 4.2365 20 28.5 % 0 %
164 Bhutan 826,229 1.12 % 9,175 22 38,117 0 2.0154 29 40.9 % 0 %
165 Guyana 786,508 0.55 % 4,283 4 196,850 -4,910 2.4728 26 30.4 % 0 %
166 Macao 642,090 1.53 % 9,672 21,403 30 5,000 1.3475 39 96.3 % 0 %
167 Solomon Islands 635,254 1.92 % 11,973 23 27,990 -2,400 3.7698 21 23.9 % 0 %
168 Montenegro 629,355 0.02 % 136 47 13,450 -480 1.6565 39 63.9 % 0 %
169 Luxembourg 596,992 1.13 % 6,671 230 2,590 5,000 1.5943 40 87 % 0 %
170 Western Sahara 582,478 2.65 % 15,057 2 266,000 5,582 2.4149 28 94.7 % 0 %
171 Suriname 573,085 0.84 % 4,784 4 156,000 -1,000 2.3363 30 65.1 % 0 %
172 Cabo Verde 560,349 1.27 % 7,014 139 4,030 -1,478 2.2885 26 63.9 % 0 %
173 Micronesia 536,579 0.86 % 4,583 767 700 -3,093 2.840295 27 67.9 % 0 %
174 Maldives 451,738 1.68 % 7,479 1,506 300 1,952 2.025 31 41.7 % 0 %
175 Guadeloupe 448,798 -0.08 % -375 266 1,690 -1,600 1.9204 43 N.A. 0 %
176 Brunei 439,336 1.21 % 5,260 83 5,270 352 1.8482 32 80.1 % 0 %
177 Malta 433,245 0.27 % 1,156 1,354 320 900 1.4747 42 96.2 % 0 %
178 Bahamas 403,095 0.95 % 3,810 40 10,010 1,000 1.7551 34 83.7 % 0 %
179 Belize 390,231 2.04 % 7,787 17 22,810 1,366 2.459 25 42.3 % 0 %
180 Martinique 385,320 0.07 % 255 364 1,060 -960 1.8809 46 94.4 % 0 %
181 Iceland 340,566 0.82 % 2,786 3 100,250 380 1.9212 37 97.3 % 0 %
182 French Guiana 296,847 2.44 % 7,084 4 82,200 1,200 3.2636 25 82.6 % 0 %
183 French Polynesia 288,506 0.93 % 2,647 79 3,660 -100 1.9902 33 56.7 % 0 %
184 Vanuatu 288,017 2.09 % 5,900 24 12,190 121 3.2218 23 27.3 % 0 %
185 Barbados 287,010 0.22 % 622 667 430 414 1.7991 40 32 % 0 %
186 New Caledonia 283,376 1.27 % 3,555 16 18,280 1,133 2.1418 33 70.4 % 0 %
187 Mayotte 266,380 2.58 % 6,698 710 375 0 3.7289 20 44.4 % 0 %
188 Sao Tome & Principe 213,379 2.18 % 4,561 222 960 -1,000 4.3605 19 70 % 0 %
189 Samoa 198,909 0.61 % 1,214 70 2,830 -2,500 3.9029 22 18.6 % 0 %
190 Saint Lucia 180,454 0.44 % 787 296 610 8 1.4442 35 19.7 % 0 %
191 Guam 167,245 0.92 % 1,527 310 540 -506 2.3193 31 N.A. 0 %
192 Channel Islands 166,828 0.45 % 745 878 190 731 1.4858 44 31.9 % 0 %
193 Curaçao 162,547 0.6 % 970 366 444 515 2.018 42 93.3 % 0 %
194 Kiribati 120,428 1.7 % 2,014 149 810 -425 3.5836 23 41.9 % 0 %
195 St. Vincent & Grenadines 110,488 0.26 % 288 283 390 -599 1.9019 32 51.5 % 0 %
196 Tonga 110,041 0.95 % 1,033 153 720 -967 3.5763 22 24.1 % 0 %
197 Grenada 108,825 0.45 % 486 320 340 -699 2.0732 29 35.5 % 0 %
198 Aruba 106,053 0.36 % 383 589 180 201 1.7955 41 40.5 % 0 %
199 U.S. Virgin Islands 104,909 -0 % -5 300 350 -451 2.1866 42 97.5 % 0 %
200 Antigua and Barbuda 104,084 1 % 1,034 237 440 -11 2.0342 32 20.6 % 0 %
201 Seychelles 95,702 0.49 % 467 208 460 -200 2.2567 36 55 % 0 %
202 Isle of Man 85,369 0.63 % 538 150 570 N.A. N.A. 55 % 0 %
203 Andorra 77,072 0.15 % 119 164 470 N.A. N.A. 89.7 % 0 %
204 Dominica 74,679 0.5 % 371 100 750 N.A. N.A. 70 % 0 %
205 Cayman Islands 63,129 1.25 % 781 263 240 N.A. N.A. 99 % 0 %
206 Bermuda 60,833 -0.39 % -237 1,217 50 N.A. N.A. N.A. 0 %
207 Greenland 56,673 0.19 % 108 0 410,450 N.A. N.A. 88.4 % 0 %
208 Saint Kitts & Nevis 56,345 0.89 % 495 217 260 N.A. N.A. 33.3 % 0 %
209 American Samoa 55,727 0.09 % 48 279 200 N.A. N.A. 89.1 % 0 %
210 Northern Mariana Islands 55,246 0.09 % 52 120 460 N.A. N.A. 90.1 % 0 %
211 Marshall Islands 53,211 0.08 % 44 296 180 N.A. N.A. 75.6 % 0 %
212 Faeroe Islands 49,692 0.41 % 203 36 1,396 N.A. N.A. 43.3 % 0 %
213 Sint Maarten 40,939 0.95 % 387 1,204 34 N.A. N.A. N.A. 0 %
214 Monaco 39,102 0.53 % 205 26,243 1 N.A. N.A. N.A. 0 %
215 Liechtenstein 38,404 0.65 % 249 240 160 N.A. N.A. 14.4 % 0 %
216 Turks and Caicos 36,461 1.38 % 498 38 950 N.A. N.A. 93.4 % 0 %
217 Gibraltar 34,879 0.42 % 146 3,488 10 N.A. N.A. 84.2 % 0 %
218 San Marino 33,683 0.38 % 126 561 60 N.A. N.A. 90.3 % 0 %
219 British Virgin Islands 32,206 1.54 % 487 215 150 N.A. N.A. 44.1 % 0 %
220 Caribbean Netherlands 25,971 1.05 % 269 79 328 N.A. N.A. 60.9 % 0 %
221 Palau 22,206 1.1 % 242 48 460 N.A. N.A. 89.1 % 0 %
222 Cook Islands 17,462 0.29 % 51 73 240 N.A. N.A. 91.8 % 0 %
223 Anguilla 15,174 0.86 % 129 169 90 N.A. N.A. 99.9 % 0 %
224 Wallis & Futuna 11,617 -0.56 % -66 83 140 N.A. N.A. 0 % 0 %
225 Tuvalu 11,393 0.94 % 106 380 30 N.A. N.A. 55.7 % 0 %
226 Nauru 11,260 -0.46 % -52 563 20 N.A. N.A. 92.2 % 0 %
227 Saint Pierre & Miquelon 6,375 0.52 % 33 28 230 N.A. N.A. 86.1 % 0 %
228 Montserrat 5,220 0.33 % 17 52 100 N.A. N.A. 9.2 % 0 %
229 Saint Helena 4,096 0.54 % 22 11 390 N.A. N.A. 41.2 % 0 %
230 Falkland Islands 2,921 -0.03 % -1 0 12,170 N.A. N.A. 82.1 % 0 %
231 Niue 1,628 0.25 % 4 6 260 N.A. N.A. 32.6 % 0 %
232 Tokelau 1,340 1.59 % 21 134 10 N.A. N.A. 0 % 0 %
233 Holy See 799 -0.25 % -2 1,998 0 N.A. N.A. N.A. 0 %

How many people have ever lived on earth?

It was written during the 1970s that 75% of the people who had ever been born were alive at that moment. This was grossly false.

Assuming that we start counting from about 50,000 B.C., the time when modern Homo sapiens appeared on the earth (and not from 700,000 B.C. when the ancestors of Homo sapiens appeared, or several million years ago when hominids were present), taking into account that all population data are a rough estimate, and assuming a constant growth rate applied to each period up to modern times, it has been estimated that a total of approximately 106 billion people have been born since the dawn of the human species, making the population currently alive roughly 6% of all people who have ever lived on planet Earth.

Others have estimated the number of human beings who have ever lived to be anywhere from 45 billion to 125 billion, with most estimates falling into the range of 90 to 110 billion humans.

World Population clock: sources and methodology

The world population counter displayed on Worldometers takes into consideration data from two major sources: the United Nations and the U.S. Census Bureau.

  1. The United Nations Population Division of the Department of Economic and Social Affairs every two years calculates, updates, and publishes estimates of total population in its World Population Prospects series. These population estimates and projections provide the standard and consistent set of population figures that are used throughout the United Nations system.

    The World Population Prospect: the 2017 Revision provides the most recent data available (released on June 21, 2017). Estimates and projected world population and country specific populations are given from 1950 through 2100 and are released every two years. The latest revision has slightly increased the near term increases and adjusted some past data. The previous revision, in 2015, had already revised upwards the world population projections. Worldometers, as it is common practice, utilizes the medium fertility estimates.

    Data underlying the population estimates are national and sub national census data and data on births, deaths, and migrants available from national sources and publications, as well as from questionnaires. For all countries, census and registration data are evaluated and, if necessary, adjusted for incompleteness by the Population Division as part of its preparations of the official United Nations population estimates and projections.

  2. The International Programs Center at the U.S. Census Bureau, Population Division also develops estimates and projections based on analysis of available data (based on census, survey, and administrative information) on population, fertility, mortality, and migration for each country or area of the world. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, world population reached 7 billion on March 12, 2012.

    For most countries adjustment of the data is necessary to correct for errors, omissions, and inconsistencies in the data. Finally, since most recent data for a single country is often at least two years old, the current world population figure is necessarily a projection of past data based on assumed trends. As new data become available, assumptions and data are reevaluated and past conclusions and current figures may be modified.

    For information about how these estimates and projections are made by the U.S. Census Bureau, see the Population Estimates and Projections Methodology.

Why Worldometers clocks are the most accurate

The above world population clock is based on the latest estimates released on June 21, 2017 by the United Nations and will show the same number wherever you are in the world and whatever time you set on your PC. Worldometers is the only website to show live counters that are based on U.N. data and that do not follow the user's PC clock.

Visitors around the world visiting a PC clock based counter, see different numbers depending on where they are located, and in the past have seen other world population clocks - such as the one hosted on a United Nations website and on National Geographic - reaching 7 billion whenever their locally set PC clocks reached 4:21:10 AM on October 31, 2011.

Obviously, the UN data is based on estimates and can't be 100% accurate, so in all honesty nobody can possibly say with any degree of certainty on which day world population reached 7 billion (or any other exact number), let alone at what time. But once an estimate is made (based on the best data and analysis available), the world population clock should be showing the same number at any given time anywhere around the world.

