COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic
Last updated: March 24, 2020, 15:58 GMT
Case Graphs - Death Graphs - Countries - Death Rate - Incubation - Age - Symptoms - News

Coronavirus Cases:

399,127
view by country

Deaths:

17,367

Recovered:

103,748
Active Cases
278,012
Currently Infected Patients
265,654 (96%)
in Mild Condition

12,358 (4%)
Serious or Critical

Show Graph
Show Statistics
Closed Cases
121,115
Cases which had an outcome:
103,748 (86%)
Recovered / Discharged

17,367 (14%)
Deaths

Show Graph
Show Statistics
The charts above are updated after the close of the day in GMT+0. Latest data is provisional, pending delayed reporting and adjustments from China's NHC.

Confirmed Cases and Deaths by Country, Territory, or Conveyance

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 196 countries and territories around the world and 1 international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan). The day is reset after midnight GMT+0.

Report coronavirus cases
Country,
Other		 Total
Cases		 New
Cases		 Total
Deaths		 New
Deaths		 Total
Recovered		 Active
Cases		 Serious,
Critical		 Tot Cases/
1M pop		 Tot Deaths/
1M pop
China 81,093 +39 3,270 +9 72,703 5,120 1,749 56 2
Italy 63,927 +4,789 6,077 +601 7,432 50,418 3,204 1,057 101
USA 43,734 +10,168 553 +140 295 42,886 1,040 132 2
Spain 35,136 +6,368 2,311 +539 3,355 29,470 2,355 751 49
Germany 29,056 +4,183 123 +29 453 28,480 23 347 1
Iran 23,049 +1,411 1,812 +127 8,376 12,861 274 22
France 19,856 +3,838 860 +186 2,200 16,796 2,082 304 13
S. Korea 8,961 +64 111 +7 3,166 5,684 59 175 2
Switzerland 8,795 +1,321 120 +22 131 8,544 141 1,016 14
UK 6,650 +967 335 +54 135 6,180 20 98 5
Netherlands 4,749 +545 213 +34 2 4,534 435 277 12
Austria 4,474 +892 21 +5 9 4,444 14 497 2
Belgium 3,743 +342 88 +13 401 3,254 322 323 8
Norway 2,625 +240 10 +3 6 2,609 41 484 2
Canada 2,091 +621 24 +4 320 1,747 1 55 0.6
Portugal 2,060 +460 23 +9 14 2,023 47 202 2
Sweden 2,046 +112 27 +6 16 2,003 104 203 3
Brazil 1,924 +378 34 +9 2 1,888 18 9 0.2
Australia 1,887 +278 7 118 1,762 11 74 0.3
Turkey 1,529 +293 37 +7 1,492 18 0.4
Malaysia 1,518 +212 14 +4 159 1,345 57 47 0.4
Denmark 1,460 +65 24 +11 1 1,435 55 252 4
Israel 1,442 +371 1 41 1,400 29 167 0.1
Czechia 1,236 +116 1 7 1,228 19 115 0.09
Japan 1,128 +27 42 +1 235 851 49 9 0.3
Ireland 1,125 +219 6 +2 5 1,114 29 228 1
Ecuador 981 +192 18 +4 3 960 2 56 1
Luxembourg 875 +77 8 6 861 3 1,398 13
Pakistan 875 +99 6 +1 13 856 4 0.03
Poland 749 +115 8 +1 13 728 3 20 0.2
Chile 746 +114 2 +1 11 733 7 39 0.1
Thailand 721 +122 1 52 668 7 10 0.01
Diamond Princess 712 8 567 137 15
Finland 700 +74 1 10 689 13 126 0.2
Greece 695 +71 17 +2 29 649 35 67 2
Iceland 588 +20 1 51 536 14 1,723 3
Indonesia 579 +65 49 +1 30 500 2 0.2
Romania 576 +143 7 +4 73 496 15 30 0.4
Saudi Arabia 562 +51 19 543 16
Singapore 509 +54 2 152 355 14 87 0.3
Qatar 501 +7 33 468 6 174
India 499 +103 10 +3 34 455 0.4 0.01
Philippines 462 +82 33 +8 18 411 1 4 0.3
Slovenia 442 +28 3 +1 439 12 213 1
Russia 438 +71 1 17 420 3 0.01
South Africa 402 +128 4 398 7
Peru 395 +32 5 1 389 19 12 0.2
Bahrain 377 +43 2 164 211 3 222 1
Egypt 366 +39 19 +5 68 279 4 0.2
Hong Kong 357 +39 4 100 253 4 48 0.5
Estonia 352 +26 4 348 4 265
Panama 345 +32 6 +3 1 338 33 80 1
Mexico 316 +65 3 +1 4 309 1 2 0.02
Croatia 315 +61 1 5 309 5 77 0.2
Argentina 301 +35 4 51 246 7 0.09
Colombia 277 +46 3 +1 3 271 5 0.06
Lebanon 267 +19 4 8 255 4 39 0.6
Iraq 266 +33 23 +3 62 181 7 0.6
Serbia 249 +27 3 +1 3 243 12 28 0.3
Dominican Republic 245 +43 3 3 239 23 0.3
Armenia 235 +41 2 233 6 79
Algeria 230 +29 17 65 148 5 0.4
Bulgaria 201 +14 3 3 195 8 29 0.4
UAE 198 +45 2 41 155 2 20 0.2
Taiwan 195 +26 2 28 165 8 0.08
Kuwait 189 +1 30 159 5 44
San Marino 187 +12 20 4 163 13 5,511 589
Slovakia 186 +1 7 179 2 34
Latvia 180 +41 1 179 95
Lithuania 179 +36 1 1 177 1 66 0.4
Hungary 167 +36 8 +2 21 138 6 17 0.8
Uruguay 162 +4 162 3 47
Costa Rica 158 +24 2 2 154 2 31 0.4
Morocco 143 +28 4 5 134 1 4 0.1
North Macedonia 136 +21 2 +1 1 133 1 65 1.0
Bosnia and Herzegovina 136 +10 1 2 133 1 41 0.3
Andorra 133 +20 1 1 131 2 1,721 13
Jordan 127 +15 1 126 12
Vietnam 123 +10 17 106 2 1
Faeroe Islands 118 +3 23 95 2,415
Cyprus 116 +21 1 3 112 3 96 0.8
Moldova 109 +15 1 2 106 3 27 0.2
Malta 107 +17 2 105 1 242
Albania 104 +15 4 +2 2 98 2 36 1
New Zealand 102 102 21
Burkina Faso 99 +24 4 5 90 5 0.2
Sri Lanka 97 +15 2 95 2 5
Brunei 91 +3 2 89 2 208
Tunisia 89 +14 3 1 85 11 8 0.3
Cambodia 87 +3 2 85 1 5
Venezuela 84 +14 15 69 2 3
Belarus 81 +5 22 59 9
Senegal 79 +12 8 71 5
Ukraine 73 3 1 69 2 0.07
Azerbaijan 72 +7 1 10 61 3 7 0.10
Réunion 71 +7 1 70 79
Oman 66 +11 17 49 13
Guadeloupe 62 +4 1 61 4 155 2
Kazakhstan 62 +2 62 3
Georgia 61 +7 8 53 1 15
Palestine 59 17 42 12
Cameroon 56 +16 2 54 2
Martinique 53 +9 1 52 7 141 3
Liechtenstein 51 +14 51 1,338
Trinidad and Tobago 51 +1 51 36
Uzbekistan 46 +3 46 1
Afghanistan 40 1 1 38 1 0.03
Cuba 40 +5 1 39 3 4 0.09
Nigeria 40 +10 1 +1 2 37 0.2 0.00
DRC 36 +6 2 +1 34 0.4 0.02
Mauritius 36 +8 2 34 1 28 2
Channel Islands 36 +4 36 207
Rwanda 36 +17 36 3
Bangladesh 33 +6 3 +1 5 25 0.2 0.02
Puerto Rico 31 +8 2 +1 1 28 11 0.7
Honduras 30 +4 30 3
Guam 29 +2 1 28 172 6
Ghana 27 +4 2 +1 25 0.9 0.06
Montenegro 27 +6 1 +1 26 43 2
Bolivia 27 +3 27 2
Macao 25 +3 10 15 39
Ivory Coast 25 +11 2 23 0.9
Mayotte 24 +13 24 88
Monaco 23 1 22 586
Paraguay 22 1 21 1 3 0.1
Guatemala 20 +1 1 19 1 0.06
Guyana 20 +1 1 19 25 1
French Guiana 20 +2 6 14 67
Jamaica 19 1 2 16 6 0.3
French Polynesia 18 18 64
Togo 18 +2 18 2
Barbados 17 +3 17 59
U.S. Virgin Islands 17 +11 17 163
Kenya 16 +1 16 0.3
Kyrgyzstan 16 +2 16 2
Gibraltar 15 5 10 445
Isle of Man 13 +8 13 153
Maldives 13 5 8 24
Madagascar 12 +9 12 0.4
Tanzania 12 12 0.2
Ethiopia 11 11 0.10
Mongolia 10 10 3
Aruba 9 1 8 84
Equatorial Guinea 9 +3 9 6
Uganda 9 +8 9 0.2
New Caledonia 8 +4 8 28
Saint Martin 8 +3 8 207
Seychelles 7 7 71
Gabon 6 +1 1 5 3 0.4
Benin 6 +4 6 0.5
Bermuda 6 6 96
Haiti 6 +4 6 0.5
Cayman Islands 5 +2 1 4 76 15
Suriname 5 5 9
Curaçao 4 +1 1 3 24 6
Bahamas 4 4 10
Congo 4 +1 4 0.7
Greenland 4 4 70
Guinea 4 +2 4 0.3
Namibia 4 +1 4 2
Eswatini 4 4 3
Zimbabwe 3 1 +1 2 0.2 0.07
Angola 3 +1 3 0.09
Antigua and Barbuda 3 +2 3 31
Cabo Verde 3 3 5
CAR 3 3 0.6
Djibouti 3 +2 3 3
El Salvador 3 3 0.5
Fiji 3 +1 3 3
Liberia 3 3 0.6
Niger 3 +1 3 0.1
St. Barth 3 3 304
Saint Lucia 3 +1 3 16
Zambia 3 3 0.2
Gambia 2 +1 1 +1 1 0.8 0.4
Sudan 2 1 1 0.05 0.02
Nepal 2 +1 1 1 0.07
Bhutan 2 2 3
Chad 2 +1 2 0.1
Dominica 2 +1 2 28
Mauritania 2 2 0.4
Myanmar 2 +2 2 0.04
Nicaragua 2 2 0.3
Sint Maarten 2 +1 2 47
Belize 1 +1 1 3
Eritrea 1 1 0.3
Grenada 1 1 9
Vatican City 1 1 1,248
Montserrat 1 1 200
Mozambique 1 1 0.03
Papua New Guinea 1 1 0.1
St. Vincent Grenadines 1 1 9
Somalia 1 1 0.06
Syria 1 1 0.06
Timor-Leste 1 1 0.8
Turks and Caicos 1 +1 1 26
Total: 378,782 41,332 16,507 1,875 101,613 260,662 12,238 48.6 2.1
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)
The "New" columns for China display the previous day changes (as China reports after the day is over). For all other countries, the "New" columns display the changes for the current day while still in progress.

[back to top ↑]

Latest Updates

March 24 (GMT)

  • 5044 new cases and 35 new deaths in the United States. New York Governor Cuomo says: [live streaming]

    • Peak number of cases is still 2 to 3 weeks away in New York
    • "We've procured about 7,000 ventilators. We need, as a minimum, other 30,000 ventilators. This is a critical and desperate need for ventilators [..] We need them in 14 days. Fema is sending 400 ventilators only. Federal action is needed to address this now through the Federal Defense Production Act"
    • "The numbers are higher in New York because it started here first, it has a lot of international travelers and has high density, but you will see this in cities all across the country, and in suburban communities. Where we are today, you'll be in 4 weeks or 6 weeks.
    • Probably "hundreds of thousands of people" have already had Covid-19, didn't know they had it, and recovered. Should be tested for antibodies so they could go back to work and keep the economy going
  • 6 new cases in Mauritius [source]
  • 2 new cases in Namibia [source]
  • 2 new cases in Trinidad and Tobago. 1st case in Tobago: a resident of Trinidad who arrived in Tobago on an international flight on March 18th and was immediately placed under quarantine. 5 days later, he developed symptoms and was admitted to the hospital [source]
  • alert 145 new cases and 3 new deaths in the United Kingdom: 85 new cases and 2 deaths in Scotland and 60 new cases and 1 death in Wales. Figures for the rest of the UK have yet to be released  [source] [source] [source] [source]
  • 16 new cases in Moldova [source]
  • 1 new death in Argentina, a 71 years old man [source]
  • 17 new cases and 1 new death in Bosnia and Herzegovina, including a 51-year-old man with underlying health issues [source]
  • 34 new cases in Afghanistan [source]
  • 68 new cases and 9 new deaths in Ecuador [source]
  • 67 new cases in Croatia [source]
  • 1 new case in China, Macao SAR [source]
  • 24 new cases in Ukraine [source]
  • 83 new cases and 1 new death in Pakistan: a 57-year-old man [source] [source]
  • 2 new cases in Mozambique: a woman who was in contact with the first confirmed case, and a woman in her 30s who had traveled to Johannesburg, South Africa [source]
  • 67 new cases and 3 new deaths in the Dominican Republic [source]
  • 11 new cases in Vietnam [source]
  • 24 new cases in Lithuania [source]
  • 54 new cases in Serbia [source]
  • 5 new cases in Sri Lanka [source]
  • 4 new cases in Cambodia [source]
  • 15 new cases in Azerbaijan [source]
  • 214 new cases and 1 new death in Israel: a 67-year-old woman [source]
  • 176 new cases in Chile [source]
  • 38 new cases and 1 new death in Slovenia, an elderly woman with several associated chronic diseases [source] [source]
  • 9 new cases in Kenya [source]
  • 53 new cases and 1 new death in Czechia: a 45-year-old man who had cancer and had suffered organ failure [source] [source]
  • alert 205 new cases and 1 new death in Saudi Arabia: 1st death, a 51-year-old resident of Medina [source] [source]
  • 1 new death in San Marino: a 74-year-old patient [source]
  • alert Olympic Games to be postponed until 2021  [source]
  • 2 new cases in Nigeria [source]
  • 20 new cases in India. Total cases surpass 500 [source]
  • 13 new cases and 1 new death in Bahrain [source]
  • 12 new cases in the Republic of North Macedonia [source]
  • 57 new cases in Russia [source]
  • 49 new cases in Singapore [source]
  • 21 new cases in Taiwan [source]
  • 31 new cases in Andorra [source]
  • 25 new cases in Ghana [source]
  • alert 1 new death in Cabo Verde: 1st death, a 62-year-old English tourist [source]
  • alert 1762 new cases and 122 new deaths in Iran [source]
  • 4 new cases in Uzbekistan [source]
  • 3 new cases in Malta [source]
  • 186 new cases and 1 new death in Romania: a 70-year-old man, with previous health conditions that were treated with insulin, who had returned from Italy [source] [source]
  • 8 new cases in Puerto Rico [source]
  • 37 new cases in Lebanon [source]
  • 7 new cases in Isle of Man [source]
  • 152 new cases in South Africa [source]
  • 17 new cases in Estonia [source]
  • 19 new cases and 1 new death in Albania: a 49-year-old man who had diabetes [source]
  • 4 new cases in Faeroe Islands [source]
  • 7 new cases in Senegal [source]
  • 15 new cases in Burkina Faso [source]
  • 92 new cases in Finland [source]
  • 13 new cases in Brunei Darussalam [source]
  • 1 new case in the State of Palestine [source]
  • 6 new cases and 1 new death in Bangladesh: a 70-year-old person [source]
  • 6 new cases in Georgia [source]
  • 60 new cases and 1 new death in Iceland: an elderly woman [source] [source]
  • 3 new cases in French Guiana: all imported [source]
  • 4 new cases in Réunion [source]
  • 18 new cases in Slovakia [source]
  • 9 new cases in the DR Congo [source]
  • 2 new cases in Montenegro [source]
  • 2 new cases in New Caledonia [source]
  • 12 new cases in Mayotte [source]
  • 2 new cases in Kuwait [source]
  • 10 new cases in Cameroon [source]
  • 17 new cases in Latvia [source]
  • 1 new case in Ethiopia [source]
  • 2 new cases in Jamaica [source]
  • 26 new cases in Kyrgyzstan: including a 1-year-old child, a 6-year-old child, and a 14-year-old child with positive results [source]
  • 2 new deaths of former passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship. 20 new recoveries have also been reported [source]
  • 12 new cases in Japan [source]
  • Guam: The Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office has released a statement retracting the 4 new cases previously reported at the U.S. Naval Hospital as "it was made in error[source]
  • 1 new case in Bulgaria [source]
  • 6 new cases in Kazakhstan [source]
  • 18 new cases in Oman [source]
  • 1 new case in Bolivia: a 58-year-old woman who arrived on Friday from Switzerland [source]
  • 5 new cases in Madagascar: all from France and from the same Air France flight [source]
  • 5 new cases in French Polynesia [source]
  • 1 new case in Suriname [source]
  • 3 new cases in Aruba [source]
  • 5 new cases and 1 new death in Paraguay [source]
  • 106 new cases and 3 new deaths in Thailand [source]
  • 1 new case in Fiji: a 28-year-old male who had returned from Australia on Saturday. Despite not showing any symptoms of COVID-19, he was advised by health officials at the airport to go straight home and self-quarantine for 14 days. On Sunday night he developed a sore throat and then a cough. After resulting positive to the test, he and his family members were transported to the hospital with separate ambulances. Fiji Airways was practicing safe distancing by spacing out the 26 other passengers, who are now in self-quarantine. The airline had already announced they were cutting their international flights by 95%. Now they announced that, from tomorrow, there will be no more scheduled passenger Fiji Airways travel into or out of Fiji until further notice [source]
  • 29 new cases in Colombia [source]
  • 53 new cases in New Zealand.   Probable cases are now counted and treated as confirmed cases. 3 new probable cases and 10 from the previous days have been added to the total today [source] [source]
  • 2 new cases in El Salvador [source]
  • 51 new cases and 1 new death in Mexico [source]
  • 78 new cases, 7 new deaths (all in Hubei), and 456 new discharges occurred in China on March 23, as reported by the National Health Commission (NHC) of China. After 5 days with no new cases, 1 new case has been reported in Wuhan [source
Archived:

February 2020 Coronavirus News Updates

January Timeline:

  • On January 31, the first 2 novel coronavirus cases in the UK, [18] the first 2 cases in Russia, [20] and the first case in Sweden and in Spain were reported. Canada reported its 4th case.
  • On Jan. 31, the United States
    • declared Coronavirus a Public Health Emergency
    • issued 14 days quarantine rules for US citizens entering the US from China (mandatory if entering from the Hubei province).
    • issued an order to deny entry to foreigners who have traveled to China within the past two weeks.
  • On January 30, the novel coronavirus total case count surpassed that for SARS (which affected 8,096 people worldwide).
  • On January 30, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a Global Public Health Emergency.
  • On January 30 CDC confirmed the first US case of human to human transmission[17].
  • Germany, Japan, Vietnam and the United States have reported cases in patients who didn't personally visit China, but contracted the virus from someone else who had visited Wuhan, China[15]. These cases of human to human transmission are the most worrisome, according to the WHO[16].
  • Wuhan (the city where the virus originated) is the largest city in Central China, with a population of over 11 million people. The city, on January 23, shut down transport links. Following Wuhan lock down, the city of Huanggang was also placed in quarantine, and the city of Ezhou closed its train stations. This means than 18 million people have been placed in isolation. The World Health Organization (WHO) said cutting off a city as large as Wuhan is "unprecedented in public health history."[12] and praised China for its incredible commitment to isolate the virus and minimize the spread to other countries.

How dangerous is the virus?

There are three parameters to understand in order to assess the magnitude of the risk posed by this novel coronavirus:

How contagious is the Wuhan Coronavirus? (Ro)

The attack rate or transmissibility (how rapidly the disease spreads) of a virus is indicated by its reproductive number (Ro, pronounced R-nought or r-zero), which represents the average number of people to which a single infected person will transmit the virus.

WHO's estimated (on Jan. 23) Ro to be between 1.4 and 2.5. [13]

Other studies have estimated a Ro between 3.6 and 4.0, and between 2.24 to 3.58. [23].

Preliminary studies had estimated Ro to be between 1.5 and 3.5. [5][6][7]

An outbreak with a reproductive number of below 1 will gradually disappear.

For comparison, the Ro for the common flu is 1.3 and for SARS it was 2.0.

Fatality Rate (case fatality ratio or CFR) of the Wuhan Coronavirus

See full details: Coronavirus Fatality Rate

The novel coronavirus' case fatality rate has been estimated at around 2%, in the WHO press conference held on January 29, 2020 [16] . However, it noted that, without knowing how many were infected, it was too early to be able to put a percentage on the mortality rate figure.

A prior estimate [9] had put that number at 3%.

Fatality rate can change as a virus can mutate, according to epidemiologists.

For comparison, the case fatality rate for SARS was 10%, and for MERS 34%.

Incubation Period (how long it takes for symptoms to appear)

See full details: COVID-19 Coronavirus Incubation Period

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 (estimated ranges vary from 2-10 days, 2-14 days, and 10-14 days, see details), during which the virus is contagious but the patient does not display any symptom (asymptomatic transmission).

Age and conditions of Coronavirus cases

See latest findings: Age, Sex, Demographics of COVID-19 Cases and Deaths

According to early estimates by China's National Health Commission (NHC), about 80% of those who died were over the age of 60 and 75% of them had pre-existing health conditions such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes.[24]

According to the WHO Situation Report no. 7 issued on Jan. 27:

  • The median age of cases detected outside of China is 45 years, ranging from 2 to 74 years.
  • 71% of cases were male.

A study of 138 hospitalized patients with NCIP found that the median age was 56 years (interquartile range, 42-68; range, 22-92 years) and 75 (54.3%) were men.[25]

The WHO, in its Myth busters FAQs, addresses the question: "Does the new coronavirus affect older people, or are younger people also susceptible?" by answering that:

  • People of all ages can be infected by the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
  • Older people, and people with pre-existing medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease) appear to be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill with the virus.

Patient who died in the Philippines was a 44-year old male

The patient who died in the Philippines on February 2, in what was the first death occurring outside of China, was a 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan who was admitted on Jan. 25 after experiencing fever, cough, and sore throat, before developing severe pneumonia. In the last few days, “the patient was stable and showed signs of improvement, however, the condition of the patient deteriorated within his last 24 hours resulting in his demise." according to the Philippine Department of Health.

Serious Cases of 30 year old patients in France

As of Jan. 29, according to French authorities, the conditions of the two earliest Paris cases had worsened and the patients were being treated in intensive care, according to French authorities. The patients have been described as a young couple aged 30 and 31 years old, both Chinese citizens from Wuhan who were asymptomatic when they arrived in Paris on January 18 [19].

Age and Sex of the first deaths as reported by the China National Health Commission (NHC)

The NHC reported the details of the first 17 deaths up to 24 pm on January 22, 2020. The deaths included 13 males and 4 females. The median age of the deaths was 75 (range 48-89) years.[21]

WHO Risk Assessment: Global Emergency

See full details: WHO coronavirus updates

On January 30, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a Global Public Health Emergency.

For more information from the WHO regarding novel coronavirus: WHO page on Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

Comparisons:

  • Every year an estimated 290,000 to 650,000 people die in the world due to complications from seasonal influenza (flu) viruses. This figure corresponds to 795 to 1,781 deaths per day due to the seasonal flu.
  • SARS (November 2002 to July 2003): was a coronavirus that originated from Beijing, China, spread to 29 countries, and resulted in 8,096 people infected with 774 deaths (fatality rate of 9.6%). Considering that SARS ended up infecting 5,237 people in mainland China, Wuhan Coronavirus surpassed SARS on January 29, 2020, when Chinese officials confirmed 5,974 cases of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). One day later, on January 30, 2020 the novel coronavirus cases surpassed even the 8,096 cases worldwide which were the final SARS count in 2003.
  • MERS (in 2012) killed 858 people out of the 2,494 infected (fatality rate of 34.4%).

Coronavirus Worldometer Sections:


More info

Sources

  1. Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) situation reports - World Health Organization (WHO)
  2. 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the U.S. -. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
  3. Outbreak Notification - National Health Commission (NHC) of the People’s Republic of China
  4. Novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) - Australian Government Department of Health
  5. Novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV: early estimation of epidemiological parameters and epidemic prediction - Jonathan M. Read et al, Jan. 23,2020.
  6. Early Transmissibility Assessment of a Novel Coronavirus in Wuhan, China - Maimuna Majumder and Kenneth D. Mandl, Harvard University - Computational Health Informatics Program - Posted: 24 Jan 2020 Last revised: 27 Jan 2020
  7. Report 3: Transmissibility of 2019-nCoV - 25 January 2020 - Imperial College London‌
  8. Case fatality risk of influenza A(H1N1pdm09): a systematic review - Epidemiology. Nov. 24, 2013
  9. A novel coronavirus outbreak of global health concern - Chen Want et al. The Lancet. January 24, 2020
  10. Symptoms of Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) - CDC
  11. China's National Health Commission news conference on coronavirus - Al Jazeera. January 26, 2020
  12. Wuhan lockdown 'unprecedented', shows commitment to contain virus: WHO representative in China - Reuters. January 23, 2020
  13. Statement on the meeting of the International Health Regulations (2005) Emergency Committee regarding the outbreak of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) - WHO, January 23, 2020
  14. International Health Regulations Emergency Committee on novel coronavirus in China - WHO, January 30, 2020
  15. Human-to-human transmission of Wuhan virus outside of China, confirmed in Germany, Japan and Vietnam - The Online Citizen, Jan. 29, 2020
  16. Who: "Live from Geneva on the new #coronavirus outbreak"
  17. CDC Confirms Person-to-Person Spread of New Coronavirus in the United States - CDC Press Release, Jan. 30, 2020
  18. CMO confirms cases of coronavirus in England - CMO, UK, Jan. 31, 2020
  19. Coronavirus in France: what you need to know - The Local France, Jan. 31, 2020
  20. First two persons infected with coronavirus identified in Russia - Tass, Jan. 31, 2020
  21. Updated understanding of the outbreak of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019nCoV) in Wuhan, China - Journal of Medical Virology, Jan. 29, 2020
  22. Estimating the effective reproduction number of the 2019-nCoV in China - Zhidong Cao et al., Jan. 29, 2020
  23. Preliminary estimation o